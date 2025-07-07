US attack on Iran didn’t accomplish strategic goal, so crisis far from over, analyst says

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites failed to achieve the strategic goal, so the conflict between Washington and Tehran could escalate again, said Andrey Sushentsov, dean of the International Relations Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"The US has hardly achieved its strategic goals. Although it has succeeded in hijacking the media agenda, the long-term consequences of these actions remain unclear. Limited in material resources and lacking the potential to fight such a large country with combat-ready armed forces as Iran, the Americans had to change their rhetoric abruptly, shifting from demands for capitulation to calls to make peace," he told TASS.

"Donald Trump acted opportunistically: Realizing that a protracted conflict is impossible, he used Israel's success in overcoming Iranian air defenses to make a single demonstration of US military might to a Republican electorate that favors Israel," he said. "Without the Israeli operation, Washington would hardly have dared to launch such risky strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities."

"Once the US used force, the escalation could overwhelm the region. US assets would suffer, and so would Israel, US Arab allies and Iran. A crisis between such major powers can’t be predictable," the analyst added.

"The crisis is far from over. What happened was a test of strength, shook up the regional security system and provided some experience that can be used to prepare future military operations," he continued.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.