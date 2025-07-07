Lavrov discusses bilateral agenda with Vietnamese PM — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the BRICS summit currently taking place in Brazil.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed the bilateral agenda and international trade.

"In a traditionally friendly and interested vein, issues on the bilateral agenda and the developments in international trade, taking into account the widespread practice of imposing unilateral restrictive measures and the increased tariffs, were discussed," the ministry said.

Also, the conversation covered arrangements for the opening for signature of an international convention on the fight against cybercrime, coming in October.