Top Russian, Indian diplomats reiterate course toward building strategic partnership ties

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Russian and Indian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, reiterated their countries’ commitment to building relations of privileged strategic partnership, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Both sides reaffirmed the course toward further building relations of special privileged strategic partnership between the two countries on the entire range of practical cooperation. They also discussed the schedule of upcoming Russian-Indian contacts," it said after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil.

According to the ministry, special attention was focused on closer cooperation within BRICS in view of India’s presidency of the association in 2026 and with due account of the "positive results of the current Brazilian presidency."

"The ministers exchange views on a range of pressing international topics," the ministry added.