Fewer arms supplied to Ukraine means closer end to Russia’s special military op — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The reduction or suspension of Western arms supplies to Ukraine will bring about the end of the conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the suspension on US arms supplies to Ukraine, the spokesman said: "As far as we understand, the reasons behind this move were empty warehouses, as well as a lack of arms in these warehouses. But in any case, the fewer arms supplied to Ukraine, the closer the end of the special military operation will be."

Earlier, Politico reported, citing sources, that the US Defense Department has suspended the supply of air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine due to a shortage of these weapons. In response to a TASS request to comment on the Politico article, the Pentagon said that the US army "is fully equipped to deter against any threat."

In turn, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed officials, that the US does not plan to resume arms supplies to Ukraine in the coming months.