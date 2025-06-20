Putin looks forward to visiting China

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is looking forward to visiting China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and taking part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

"We have the entire schedule of our joint work mapped out. I will gladly accept the Chinese president's invitation to visit China to mark the end of the Second World War and victory over militarist Japan and will also participate in the SCO summit," the Russian president said during a meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang.

Putin noted that Russia-China relations continue to grow stronger. "All of this is thanks to our joint efforts, including those by the president of the People’s Republic of China, a great friend of ours," he pointed out.

The Russian leader said that on June 19, he had a phone conversation with Xi Jinping and "had the opportunity to personally congratulate him on his recent birthday and wish him all the best." "Please, convey my best regards to him again," Putin added.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and Xi had agreed to meet at the SCO summit in Tianjin which will run from August 31 through September 1. According to Ushakov, major bilateral talks are slated for September 2, while on September 3 in Beijing, the two leaders will take part in the festivities dedicated to the 80th anniversary of victory over militarist Japan and the end of WWII.