Putin to discuss global situation with heads of international news agencies at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his working visit to the city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday, where the country’s biggest economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), is set to kick off.

Putin’s meeting with the heads of international news agencies will be one of the main events today. TASS has been organizing such meetings on the SPIEF sidelines for years. The question-and-answer session will be focused on Russia’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as on key international developments, the Kremlin stated.

TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said earlier that the chiefs of 15 leading international news agencies had been invited to take part in the event.

In addition, Putin is also expected to participate in a meeting on economic issues today. At such meetings, the president usually discusses GDP dynamics, inflation rate, unemployment and other issues with the cabinet, Central Bank, regional authorities and other officials.

Meeting with the Global South

On Wednesday, the head of state will also begin a series of bilateral meetings with other countries’ leaders. The series will begin with talks between Putin and BRICS New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff, who will arrive in St. Petersburg for the SPIEF.

According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, the parties will discuss the further strategy of the New Development Bank, including ways to increase activities in the countries of the Global South. Besides, Putin and Rousseff will also touch upon the outcome of Russia’s 2024 BRICS presidency, particularly the launch of a new investment platform.

More meetings

Putin will stay in St. Petersburg until the end of the working week and his schedule is going to be very busy. On Thursday, he is set to hold talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, which will include a one-on-one conversation and negotiations involving both countries’ delegations, as well as the signing of documents and statements for the press.

In the evening, Putin will meet with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile.

The SPIEF plenary session, which will involve the president, is set for Friday. This will be the central event of the forum. Prior to the plenary session, Putin will hold conversations with Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, national security advisor to the King of Bahrain, Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais.

SPIEF

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

Over 150 business events are expected to take place at the forum, which will involve some 20,000 participants from 140 countries, including politicians and government officials from about 50 countries.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.