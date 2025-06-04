Putin, Trump discuss restoration of bilateral cooperation — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed restoration of bilateral cooperation in various spheres, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Presidents exchanged opinions regarding prospects of restoring Russian-American cooperation in different areas, which has the great potential, in the opinion of two presidents," Ushakov said.

The topic of the prisoners swamp between the two countries was not covered this time. The two presidents "characterized the effected exchange of opinions as positive and rather fruitful," he added.