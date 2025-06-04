Putin, Trump started talk with situation around Ukraine — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump started their fourth telephone conversation from the situation around Ukraine, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The talk, naturally, started from discussing the situation around Ukraine. Vladimir Putin told in detail about results of the second round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul," Ushakov said.

The second round of the resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2.