KURSK, May 27. /TASS/. More than 550 crimes carried out by Ukrainian troops have been documented in Russia’s border Kursk Region since the beginning of Moscow’s special military operation, the region’s Prosecutor Alexey Tsukanov said.

"A total of 582 crimes committed by Ukraine’s officials and those acting in its interests have been recorded since the start of the special military operation," he specified at a roundtable titled The Kursk Region - an Outpost of Russia, Preservation of Historical Memory and Truth.

Tsukanov added that the Main Military Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee was investigating cases of murder and rape, as well as other crimes committed by Ukrainian service members.

Russia’s border Kursk Region came under a major attack from Ukraine on August 6, 2024. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost over 76,500 troops in fighting in the Kursk area. The operation to clear the area of Ukrainian troops lasted 264 days. On April 26, 2025, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to the president that the operation to liberate the Kursk Region was completed.