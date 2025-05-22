Putin orders to prepare border areas restoration program

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to prepare as soon as possible a comprehensive program for restoration of districts in Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk Regions that suffered from Ukrainian army’s attacks.

"I task the Russian Ministry of Economic Development in cooperation with colleagues from the Presidential Administration to prepare at the earliest possible time the program for comprehensive restoration of affected districts of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk Regions," the head of state said.

The program must be provided with required financial and material resources, the president noted. Extra machinery and specialists, including from other regions, will be engaged.