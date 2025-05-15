Russia, Ukraine won’t hold talks on May 15 due to logistical issues, source tells TASS

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine won’t hold talks on May 15 due to logistical issues, a source told TASS.

"The Russian delegation could meet today with the Turkish side. Due to logistical issues, talks with Ukraine will obviously not happen today," the person said.

According to a TASS reporter, the Russian delegation is heading to the Dolmabahce Palace, a presidential residence.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli told reporters that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold a meeting on Thursday with the head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, at the Dolmabahce Palace.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian negotiators left the Russian consulate-general in Istanbul after Medinsky made a statement for the media.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Kiev to resume from May 15, without preliminary conditions, the direct Russia-Ukraine talks that had been suspended in 2022. On May 14, the president appointed members of the Russian delegation and experts for talks with Kiev. The negotiating team is led by Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin; the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov; and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.