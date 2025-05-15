MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Ukraine's territory is getting smaller every time the Kiev regime disrupts the negotiation process, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"If you want to understand the connection between the negotiation process and territories, I will remind you of the top Russian diplomat’s quote from September 28, 2024," Zakharova said. She recalled Sergey Lavrov's words that Ukraine would have kept a part of Donbass if the agreements reached at the April 2022 talks in Istanbul had been implemented.

"But every time, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov added, when an agreement, which Russia always supports, is derailed, Ukraine becomes smaller. It seems to me that this quote would be right to remember now for all those who are looking for a correlation between the negotiation process and the size of the territory," the diplomat explained.