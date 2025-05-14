Putin announces members of Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin named officials that will represent Russia at the upcoming talks with Ukraine in Turkey.

Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the delegation, which will include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin; the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov; and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Putin also appointed experts to help with the talks. The list includes Alexander Zorin, first deputy head of the information department at the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces; Yelena Podobreyevskaya, deputy head of the Presidential Directorate for State Policy in the Humanitarian Area; Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second Department of CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry; and Viktor Shevtsov, deputy head of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation at the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, Moscow and Kiev on May 15 will resume the talks that they held in 2022 - before they were suspended at the suggestion of then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Russian delegation heading to Istanbul plans to discuss both technical and political issues.

The Russian delegation at the earlier talks was also led by Vladimir Medinsky. The Foreign Ministry was represented by Deputy Minister Andrey Rudenko, the Defense Ministry by Alexander Fomin, and the parliament was represented by Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee. Because the first round of negotiations was held in Belarus, the Russian delegation also included the Russian ambassador to that country, Boris Gryzlov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to Kiev to restart direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations without any conditions was made on May 11.