Russia, Venezuela stand against unilateral sanctions

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela spoke against unilateral sanctions breaching the UN Charter and other principles of international law in the strategic partnership and cooperation treaty.

The relevant document was signed by Presidents of Russia and Venezuela Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro.

"The parties decisively speak against unilateral enforcing and restrictive measures (sanctions), including of extraterritorial nature, which represent violation of the UN Charter and other commonly recognized norms and principles of international law, manifestation of neocolonialism, an instrument of pressure, economic smothering and erosion of internal political stability of sovereign countries," the treaty indicates.

Neither Moscow nor Caracas support or side with sanctions introduced by other countries against Russia or Venezuela and do not apply unilateral sanctions against each other.