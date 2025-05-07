Kremlin publishes agreement between Russia, Venezuela

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin has published an agreement between the Russian Federation and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on strategic partnership and cooperation.

The document contains 25 articles on, in particular, cooperation in the military-technical, space, aviation, sports, cultural spheres, the creation of an independent financial infrastructure, as well as countering the distortion of the results of the Second World War.

The agreement is signed for 10 years and will be automatically extended for subsequent five-year periods, "unless either party notifies the other party in writing of its intention to terminate this agreement no later than six months before its expiration.

"This agreement shall enter into force on the date of receipt of the last written notification that the parties have completed the internal procedures necessary for its entry into force," the text of the document says.