Russian lawmaker says Germany appears to step back from recognizing World War II outcome

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The ban on the use of Victory Day symbols in Berlin is yet another sign that modern-day Germany is step-by-step moving away from recognizing the outcome of World War II, Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"Berlin's announcement of a ban on the use of Victory Day symbols - such as the St. George's ribbon - during the anniversary is yet another public demonstration that a real campaign is taking place in modern-day Germany to move away, step-by-step, from recognizing the outcome of World War II, from recognizing its guilt, from repenting for the evil committed against the peoples of Europe and the world," she wrote on Telegram.

According to Matviyenko, in the run-up to the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, Berlin does not want to see anything that would remind it of those who made a decisive contribution to the victory.

"They do not want to be reminded of the fact that it was German fascism that was the driving force behind the spread of the hateful Brown Plague on the continent, the cause of many millions of deaths and genocide. Ten years ago, such political impudence was simply unimaginable. Today, however, it has become a natural consequence of systematic propaganda actions by the West to deliberately distort the history of the 20th century," she said.

According to the lawmaker, this again shows the need for active and concerted action by the countries, which are not ready to forsake historical truth, to counter these attempts. "We highly appreciate the principled position of the leaders that will arrive in Moscow on May 9 for solemn and memorial events," Matvieenko wrote.

News reports earlier said that the procession to commemorate the Second World War in Berlin on May 9 - an event called the Immortal Regiment - will again not be allowed to display St. George's ribbons, any flags and banners or the letters V and Z or play military marches.