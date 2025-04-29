Russia distrusts Ukraine’s ceasefire proposals — Lavrov

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Russia doesn’t believe the Kiev regime's calls for a ceasefire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Brazil.

"The ceasefire that US President Donald Trump proposed, in the form of a moratorium on striking energy infrastructure, and which was fully observed by the Russian side for 30 days - it had no effect on aggressive actions of the Kiev regime," he said. "There were a couple of hundred violations recorded by our representatives. We have sent these lists of violations to the UN and I have sent them to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. So, we know the value of these calls for a ceasefire."