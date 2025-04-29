Defending historical memory and security architecture: Putin’s key statements in Volgograd

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Russia and Belarus set up a commission that will be in charge of preserving historical memory to defend the truth about the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany.

Addressing the Great Heritage - Common Future forum organized by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the Russian leader stressed the importance of efforts to prevent the revival of Nazism and called for building an architecture of equal and indivisible security.

TASS has compiled key statements by the president.

Historical memory

It was proposed to set a commission on historical memory within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Its key mission will be "to consolidate public and political forces, our citizens, first of all young people, around joint projects geared to defend the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War, World War II, and the heroism of the Soviet people."

The commission should include leading experts and historians from Russia and Belarus.

On the Great Victory

Defending the memory about the Great Patriotic War is the most import task’ "more than ten federal laws have been passed on this matter in recent years."

Peoples of the CIS countries "endured the harshest trials together, defending their independence and future. The defeat of Nazism is our shared legacy."

On the new world order

The world needs "a new architecture of equal and indivisible security, which would reliably protect all states without compromising the security of others."

This new architecture may be based on the existing multilateral forms of cooperation as the foundation for a new world order, including the Union State, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as "other reputable and influential organizations."

Contrary to the Western model, "our common continent" - Eurasia - "should become a space of peace and stability, a model of sustainable economic, social and humanitarian development."

To prevent revival if Nazism

"We need to make everything possible to resist the revival of Nazism, the spread of the destructive ideas of Russophobia, anti-Semitism, and any form of racism, ethnic and religious intolerance."

It is necessary to spare no effort to prevent any attempt to impose anyone’s "exceptionalism, which serves as a cover for claims to global dominance, attempts to put pressure on and interfere in the domestic affairs of sovereign states.".