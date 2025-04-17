MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Brussels wants to turn Moldova into an anti-Russian outpost and is dragging it into the Ukrainian conflict, turning it into a logistical base for supporting the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"And, in fact, it is Brussels that is doing everything to turn Moldova into an anti-Russian outpost of the EU and NATO, a logistical base for supplying the Kiev regime. And what does that mean? To drag Moldova by force, against the will of its citizens, into the conflict unfolding in the neighboring territories," Zakharova said, commenting on statements about Russia's alleged possible interference in Moldovan politics.

The spokeswoman recalled that back in December 2024, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported that the European Union ambassador to Moldova, Janis Mazeiks, demanded that Chisinau prosecute leaders of opposition blocs, including those who advocate a mutually beneficial dialogue with Russia, as well as suspend from office Evghenia Gutsul, the leader of the autonomous region of Gagauzia.

"Now Evghenia Gutsul is under house arrest. This is EU democracy, using Moldova as an example. <...> It seems to me that this is already a universally recognized fact and a visiting card of Brussels in every sense – a quick change of favorites and forgetting those promises that were generously given when it was necessary. <...> We would like to hope that they will not go further in destroying Moldova, its statehood, its culture - but at the same time we have to be realistic," the diplomat concluded.