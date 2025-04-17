Kiev damages 12 electric power sites in Kherson Region during energy strike ban — governor

GENICHESK, April 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has damaged 12 electric power grid facilities and two gas supply sites in the Kherson Region over the period of the moratorium on energy infrastructure strikes, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS on Thursday.

"Over the period of the moratorium on energy infrastructure strikes, 12 electric power grid facilities have been damaged as a result of the Ukrainian army’s attacks. Some facilities have sustained considerable damage. However, almost all the damaged facilities have been restored thanks to the efforts of energy sector workers," the governor said.

The Ukrainian army’s attacks have also damaged two gas supply facilities in the region, Saldo said.

During the recovery effort, electric power supply was switched over to backup lines, which helped minimize interruptions in electricity transmission, he added.

"We do not simply counter [Ukrainian attacks] but also restore, strengthen and move forward. I thank all who guard life support systems in the Kherson Region. You are true heroes of the peaceful front," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Following the Russia-US consultations in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, the Kremlin published a list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities agreed between Moscow and Washington and falling under a temporary ban on energy infrastructure strikes. The moratorium is in effect for 30 days starting from March 18 and may be automatically cancelled in case of its breach. It may be extended upon the parties’ mutual consent.