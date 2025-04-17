Russian foreign minister to visit Uzbekistan on April 22-23, MFA says

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Tashkent on April 22-23, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced during a briefing.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make an official visit to Uzbekistan on April 22-23," the diplomat stated.

Zakharova added that Lavrov's visit to Tashkent is expected to include meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as substantive talks with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

According to the diplomat, the negotiations will mainly focus on preparations for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as further development of comprehensive bilateral strategic partnership and alliance through intensified implementation of agreements following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Uzbekistan in May 2024.

"The sides will discuss current international issues of mutual interest, regional security matters, cooperation within the CIS, SCO and Central Asia-Russia frameworks, taking into account the closeness or similarity between Moscow and Tashkent’s approaches," the spokeswoman noted, "the agenda will also include matters of Eurasian integration processes with Uzbekistan’s observer status in the EAEU in mind."

Zakharova also emphasized that during his stay the top Russian diplomat will visit the "Victory Park" memorial complex in Tashkent.