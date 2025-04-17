MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his numerous aides, envoys, and special representatives, as well as relevant international organizations, are not fulfilling their mandate effectively, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat highlighted what she described as a complete lack of proper response from international bodies to the "crimes committed in a terrorist fervor" by the Kiev regime against peaceful Russian citizens, particularly targeting medical personnel. As an example, she cited the recent nighttime raid on Kursk and its suburbs, during which "drones with striking elements deliberately targeted an ambulance station and disabled 11 specialized vehicles."

"Of course, this was clearly premeditated — a terrorist attack against civilian medical infrastructure," she stated.

Since no specialized international institutions condemned the incident, despite their professed commitment to global peace and humanitarian principles, Zakharova accused them of hypocrisy and acting in bad faith.

"I have a question to international organizations and the UN secretary-general, to his official representative and numerous rapporteurs and special envoys, as well as to all UN bodies that deal with issues of childhood, maternity, protection of socially vulnerable groups, including medical support and the safety of medical staff," she said. "Where are your statements, your concerns, your press releases, your words of at least sympathy at briefings and press conferences, where are the specialized briefings or interviews on this? There is none of that. You are not fulfilling your mandate well, gentlemen," she concluded.