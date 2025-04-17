Putin to meet with Iranian foreign minister today, says Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting today with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who is visiting Moscow, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists.

"He will receive him today," he replied to a question on the matter.

The top Iranian diplomat is in Moscow on an official visit April 17-18. It is expected that he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the two diplomats will continue a detailed exchange of opinions on pertinent international and regional issues, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the state of affairs in Syria, the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

Earlier, Araghchi said that he had a message for Putin from Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that the Iranian foreign minister will have the opportunity to convey this message.