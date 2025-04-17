Discussing increase in gas supplies from Russia to EU is now pointless — MFA

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The unwillingness of the European Union leadership to reconsider its refusal to import Russian energy resources makes any discussions about a possible increase in natural gas supplies from Russia to Europe pointless, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Discussing the possibility of increasing Russian gas supplies to the EU market in the current conditions is a thankless task," she noted.

"For now, we must proceed from the realities that exist. There are no prerequisites for the current leadership of the European Union and a number of EU countries to reconsider their position regarding the refusal of Russian energy resources, which leads to stagnation of the European economy and a more radical decline in the standard of living in EU countries, because the incomes of ordinary Europeans are falling - such signs to reconsider the EU's position or policy are not visible at this stage," she added.