Emir of Qatar arrives in Russia

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived on an official visit to Russia, a TASS correspondent reported.

The flight carrying the Qatari leader landed at Vnukovo Airport. He is being accompanied by quite a large delegation.

Later on Thursday, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation with a focus on the economic and humanitarian spheres as well as a number of international issues.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov specified that the agenda of the coming talks would include efforts toward resolving the Ukraine crisis and the situation in the Middle East. He pointed out that Moscow highly appreciated its trust-based dialogue with Doha on numerous issues, including the most sensitive ones, as well as the current level and potential of trade and economic cooperation.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, minister of state at the Qatari Foreign Ministry, told TASS in an interview that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani planned to discuss the situations in Syria, the Gaza Strip and Ukraine with Putin.

The Russian president and the emir of Qatar last met on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana in July 2024.

In a telephone conversation on March 21, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, agreed to take steps to boost investment ties and also addressed the situation in Gaza and Syria.