Putin hails idea of student internships at Vostochny, Baikonur cosmodromes

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the importance of organizing internships for students from technical universities at the Vostochny and Baikonur cosmodromes. During his visit to the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, he talked to a group of students, where one student recounted his internship experience at the Yuzhny Space Center located at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. This student proposed the initiative to create internship opportunities at both Baikonur and Vostochny as a means to encourage students to pursue careers in the space and rocket industry.

"Absolutely, we must move forward with this initiative to sustain interest among those who envision their future in this field," Putin remarked. He emphasized the need for aspiring professionals to gain clarity on their career paths and interests. The president expressed his support for the idea and committed to discussing it further with Roscosmos, Russia's space corporation.

Additionally, Putin mentioned the possibility of conducting internships at the cosmodrome operated by the Russian Defense Ministry. "Funding for this shouldn't be an issue, as it's not exactly a mission to Mars," he quipped, adding a light-hearted touch to the discussion.