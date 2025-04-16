12,500 extremist crimes prevented in Russia over past decade, says Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement agencies have thwarted over 12,500 extremist crimes in the past ten years, said Oleg Ilinykh, head of the Interior Ministry’s Center for Combating Extremism.

"Over the past decade, law enforcement agencies have prevented more than 12,500 extremist crimes, with criminal charges brought against over 9,000 perpetrators," Ilinykh told a meeting of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs board.

He added that these results were in part due to the agency’s contribution: "Just these past five years saw the coordinated efforts between law enforcement and local authorities successfully contain over 4,500 incidents that could have escalated into conflicts.".