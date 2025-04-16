Kremlin says ready to contribute to a diplomatic solution for Iran’s nuclear problem

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to make every contribution to finding a diplomatic solution to the situation around Iran’s nuclear program, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Russian Federation stays ready to make every contribution, within its capacity to do so, to resolving the situation around the Iranian nuclear program through political and diplomatic means. We will be ready to do everything we can," Peskov said, commenting on an idea that Russia and China could act as guarantors for a new nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States.

However, everything will depend on "continued negotiations between Washington and Tehran," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed, "for we expect a second round [of US-Iran talks] to take place as scheduled."

On April 12, Oman hosted indirect talks between Iranian and US negotiators, in the presence of the Omani foreign minister, on resolving the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, while special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States. The Islamic republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere. Talks will resume in Oman on April 19.

According to Iran’s top diplomat, Iran would be ready to discuss the terms of a potential deal with the US if Washington adopts a constructive stance and does not demand a complete elimination of Iran’s nuclear program.