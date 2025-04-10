Participants in Russia-US talks in Turkey break for lunch

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. Russia-US consultations in Istanbul, which have been ongoing for more than two hours, have been paused for a lunch break, a source close to the matter told TASS.

"Both sides are having lunch right now," he said.

The source told TASS earlier that the discussions, which began at 10:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT), could last for up to five hours.

The talks are taking place at the Russian consulate general. Russia’s delegation is led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter heads the US delegation.

According to the US Department of State, the meeting is focused on discussions regarding the operation of the two countries’ diplomatic missions, while political and security issues, including the Ukraine crisis, are not on the agenda.