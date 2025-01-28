Ukrainian troops kill 51 children in 2024 — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces were responsible for the deaths of 51 children in 2024, and nearly 350 children were injured, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"It is most painful when our children die and suffer. In 2024, nearly 350 children were injured because of the Ukrainian troops’ actions, and 51 children lost their lives," he said at a briefing.

Miroshnik explained that the children "died and were injured as a result of artillery shelling, targeted drone strikes on civilian transport, houses, playgrounds, and from stepping on mines and cluster submunitions."

"Most children suffered in the Donetsk People’s Republic: 127 were injured and 11 died, while in the Belgorod Region, 88 children were injured and 12 died," the diplomat added.