MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky appears to misinterpret peacekeeping as occupation while urging the West to send troops to Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, told Soloviev Live TV show.

"Peacekeeping is somewhat different from occupation, I believe," Miroshnik remarked. "Even a US survey once revealed that occupation masked as assistance works best. <...> A similar camouflage is happening here," he noted, advising Ukrainians to reconsider Zelensky’s proposals. "Zelensky has already suggested handing over all natural resources. Zelensky is now advocating for the deployment of foreign occupational forces. And Zelensky has practically invited Americans to annex Ukraine in some form. But the truth is, Americans are hesitant, as they’ve already taken everything they needed from Ukraine," the Russian diplomat stated.

According to Miroshnik, the Kiev regime’s actions are merely "efforts to use any propaganda or staged events to push Europe into continuing to finance this conflict." "For Zelensky, any scenario involving a settlement is politically disastrous," he added.

Earlier, Zelensky proposed sending Western troops to Ukraine. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Sky News in an interview during a visit to Kiev earlier this month that London is prepared to contribute to deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported in December that the new US President, Donald Trump, suggested that Europe deploy its troops to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire. Later, Reuters revealed that European nations were discussing sending up to 100,000 troops to Ukraine if peace or a ceasefire is achieved.