No confirmation for Russia’s new envoy to US yet, diplomat says

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia has yet to receive an approval for the appointment of a new ambassador to the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"No agrement has been received yet," the diplomat said when responding to a question on the matter.

In late November, Russian media outlets reported that Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North America Department Alexander Darchiyev may become Russia’s new ambassador to the US, replacing Anatoly Antonov who returned to Moscow, having been relieved of his duties as envoy by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree.

This information has not yet been officially confirmed. The Foreign Ministry told TASS that the nominee for the post of the head of the diplomatic mission has long been determined but no public comments will be provided. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the ambassador will be appointed in the upcoming future.