Lavrov to visit Kazakhstan on November 6-7 — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on November 6-7, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On November 6-7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan," Zakharova said. "The minister will hold talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan."

The diplomat noted that the focus of the visit will be on preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. In addition, in the spirit of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance, it is planned to discuss the bilateral agenda, current international issues of mutual interest, Zakharova said. "Of course, there will be an exchange of views on cooperation in common integration platforms, primarily the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and Shanghai Cooperation Organization," she added.

According to her, Lavrov will also meet with students and teachers from one of Astana's higher education institutions.