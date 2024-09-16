Kiev poses threat to Russian nuclear facilities, entire world — Rosatom CEO

VIENNA, September 16. /TASS/. Kiev’s reckless behavior has been posing a threat not only to Russian nuclear facilities but also to the entire world, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"The Kiev regime’s reckless behavior poses a threat not only to certain Russian nuclear facilities but also to the development of the global nuclear sphere," Likhachev said in opening remarks at the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as he referred to ongoing Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and provocations against the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. This requires an appropriate response, including from international organizations, he insisted.

While in April, the Ukrainians attacked facilities on the premises of the ZNPP, in August, a cooling tower was badly damaged there, Likhachev recounted. "IAEA experts have registered the aftermath of those attacks," he said.

And last month, the Kursk NPP came under a massive Ukrainian attack, and "the Ukrainian authorities did not conceal their intention to occupy it" at that, Likhachev added.

"Together with the Russian military, we have been making every effort to ensure the safety of Russian nuclear power plants and we will continue to do so," he concluded.