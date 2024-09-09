Lavrov discusses Ukrainian crisis with Brazilian foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira discussed the Ukrainian crisis, interaction in the United Nations (UN), BRICS and the G20 on the sidelines of the 7th Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue.

"The foreign ministers touched upon the interaction between Moscow and Brasilia at multilateral platforms, primarily the UN, BRICS and the G20. They separately discussed the Ukrainian crisis," the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry reads.

According to the ministry, during the constructive conversation the counterparts discussed concrete steps for further development of Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership.