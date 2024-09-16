{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Two people injured in fire in Lugansk People’s Republic village

Fire damaged 10 homes in the village of Valuyskoye

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Two people were injured as a wildfire affected the village of Valuyskoye in the Lugansk People's Republic , the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said.

"Fire extinguishing in the Stanichno-Lugansk municipal district of the Lugansk People's Republic continues around the clock. According to the updated information, the fire damaged 10 homes in the village of Valuyskoye. Two people were injured," the ministry said.

Strong wildfires are being observed in the LPR, and the situation is complicated by dry and windy weather. The total area covered by wildfires in the region is 3,400 hectares, according to emergency management officials. Wildfires killed four people in the LPR, and injured six others. A state of emergency has been declared in some municipalities, as several dozen homes and hundreds of outbuildings burned down.

Zimbabwe president’s helicopter crashes after takeoff, president was not aboard — TV
The incident occurred on September 15 in the city of Masvingo
Russian forces liberate Kursk Region’s Uspenovka, Borki
Reconnaissance and search operations in the forest areas continue in order to identify and destroy enemy sabotage groups trying to penetrate deep into Russian territory
Cat given by Putin to Japanese governor Satake isolated over coronavirus
Mir lives in the governor’s house along with other six cats
Russia appreciates Egypt's sensible stance on Ukraine — Lavrov
"We outlined our vision of the challenges currently emerging, including within the international community, and our view on how to overcome these difficulties while considering Russia's legitimate interests," the Russian foreign minister said
Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade
The 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded gun has received new running gear and electronics, according to the state hi-tech corporation Rostec
Leaders of CIS information agencies to discuss cooperation tracks
The agenda includes the use of modern media technologies and interaction on the upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
Press review: US moves to allow strikes inside Russia and Trump, Harris trade debate blows
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 12th
Global interest in BRICS surges as 34 nations eye participation
Putin noted that Russia, as BRICS’ current chairman, treated the planning of joint activities within the group this year with the utmost responsibility
US law enforcement identifies suspect in Trump assassination attempt
According to the news outlet, he was able to push the muzzle of his gun through the chainlink fence outside the golf club
Access to last supply route actually cut for Ukrainian troops in Ugledar — Russian police
The Ukrainian troops have been struggling to travel along dirt roads as all of them are under the fire control of Russian forces
Over 100 Russia’s requests for extradition of criminals turned down by EU since 2022
Most of the refusals came from Poland, Valery Kalachev, chief of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry, said
Four die, 50 missing after shipwreck in Democratic Republic of the Congo
A ship with 200 passengers sank on the Lukenie River in the central part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Five civilians killed in Ukraine’s shelling attacks on DPR last week
The overall death toll among civilians from Ukraine’s shelling attacks on the DPR since the beginning of the year stands at 268, including ten children, and at 9,389 since 2014
Russian stocks close in the green on Monday
The yuan exchange rate went up to 12.92 rubles
Gunman in Trump’s assassination attempt supported Kiev regime, says NYP
According to the news outlet, he promoted "the idea of having former Afghanistan troopers fight for Ukraine in Russia"
Russian aviation defeats reserves of seven Ukrainian brigades in Sumy Region
Russia waits for US to explain how warfare agent got in hands Ukrainian troops — diplomat
"The Russian side thoroughly registers chemical incidents evidencing that Ukraine violates its commitments under the CWC," Vasily Nebenzya said
Medecins sans Frontieres terminates its activities in Russia
MSF points out that in August it received a letter from the Russian Ministry of Justice with a decision to withdraw the organization from the register of affiliate and representative offices of foreign NGOs
Putin always deliberate in choosing response to West’s actions — Kremlin
Russian experts discuss tough options among other things, Dmitry Peskov added
Visits by European leaders to Chisinau in support of Sandu violate election law
"Such daily 'pilgrimage' of EU officials to Moldova in support of Maia Sandu is a violation of the law and as well as of the European standards," former President Igor Dodon said
Myanmar would like to become BRICS observer country — republic’s information minister
We are poised for cooperation with the integration as an observer country, Minister for Information said
FACTBOX: Fires in Russia's Rostov Region: aftermath
The fires damaged 30 buildings, including 13 residential houses
Frenchman Vinatier pleads guilty of violating foreign agent legislation
Earlier on Monday, the court granted his defense’s motion to consider the case under a special procedure
Russia must respond to West's banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
We need to respond to — not just unfriendly, but thuggish — actions against us, he said
Austrian military analyst predicts Ugledar will likely fall as Russian forces gain ground
Colonel Markus Reisner said Russian troops are trying to strengthen their strikes on the flanks of Krasnoarmeysk
WW3 already declared, Pope Francis believes
The Pope pointed to conflicts in some parts of Africa, in northern Nigeria and in the north of the Congo, "where war is still raging, and no one cares"
Court indicts suspected Trump assailant Ryan Wesley Routh — report
A court hearing on Ryan Wesley Routh’s imprisonment has been scheduled for September 23, the media said
World’s oldest cat dies at age of 33
According to the newspaper, the age is equivalent to 152 human years
NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister
According to Alexander Fomin, this may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers
Hainan's Yangpu Port handles more than 1 mln containers in six months for first time
This figure increased by 11.26% year-on-year in January-June
Moldova may join EU without Transnistria — President Sandu
According to the Moldovan President, Brussels doesn’t demand that Chisinau settle the Transnistrian problem before being integrated into the European Union
Reaction to permission to hit Russian territory with Western weapons to follow — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "this raises significantly the degree of the collective West’s involvement in this war around Ukraine"
Drug supplies to Ukrainian army come from US — POW
It is reported that under some psychotropics a person can stay awake for a week
Kiev seen plotting `Russian missile attack’ on children’s institution — SVR
Simultaneously, the Americans plan to use a new provocation to increase pressure on North Korea and Iran, accusing these countries of supplying Russia with ballistic missiles, the SVR said
Germany to deliver 6 PzH 2000 artillery guns to Ukraine within 2 months — Pistorius
Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US
Russian envoy says he received calls from US ex-officials following Putin’s statements
Earlier Russian president warned that a potential decision to allow Ukraine to deliver long-range strikes inside Russia may have consequences
Ukrainian evacuation teams overwhelmed by influx of injured near Ugledar — POW
According to Robert Pogorelov, the Ukrainian army losses in the past few days have been measured in dozens
Scholz calls for exploring opportunities for launching peace process on Ukraine
According to the German chancellor, "now is the time to see what is possible"
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia’s Ka-52M helicopters wipe out Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Having eliminated Ukrainian troops and military hardware, the crews returned safely to their home base
NATO allies have no consensus on inviting Ukraine to alliance so far — Stoltenberg
"In the long run, there can be no peace and security in Ukraine without Ukraine becoming a NATO ally," NATO secretary general said
White House taking Putin’s words about NATO’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict seriously
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons to strike deep inside Russia the West will get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict
Russia’s continued offensive and Ukraine’s losses in the Kursk region
NATO coordinated Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region, provided equipment — Russian top brass
Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed that US-made M113 and MaxxPro armored personnel carriers, MRAP and Humvee armored vehicles, as well as French and Swedish equipment were involved in the incursion into the Kursk Region
Iran suggests creating security format within BRICS framework
Iranian security official met with his Russian counterparts Sergey Shoigu and other top security officials from the BRICS member states
UN may cease its activity in Gaza amid problems with humanitarian deliveries — diplomat
"It is obvious that the currently used route from Jordan, Egypt, and Israel is not enough to deliver as much of humanitarian aid as needed," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasilyt Nebenzya underlined
Egyptian Foreign Minister will visit Russia on Sunday
Egypt and Russia are preparing to sign a number of bilateral agreements, Ambassador of Egypt to Russia Nazih Nagari told TASS on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Summit
NATO not to become conflict side if West authorizes Kiev to strike at Russia — Stoltenberg
According to the Secretary General, NATO closely monitors what Russia is doing in its nuclear posture
Press review: Kiev may get nod for long-range strikes and Israel-Hamas truce hope fades
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 16th
Russian government approves draft agreement on military cooperation with DRC
It provides for the organization of joint drills and exercises, participation in and monitoring drills at the invitation of relevant agencies, visits by warships and warplanes at an invitation or request, training of the military and other formats of cooperation
Lavrov calls on UN not to ignore Gaza problem
The top Russian diplomat condemned the United States’ non-constructive approach to this matter and stressed that "this topic should be the focus of the Security Council"
Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops
Four single-family houses and two auxiliary structures burned down in the village of Kozinka after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops
Ukrainian military says suspect in Trump assassination attempt reached out to them — CNN
On September 15, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a shooting outside the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, where the politician was staying
Russia after crisis in Ukraine should focus on relations with Asia — expert
Alexey Kupriyanov noted that "we will have to somehow build our interaction with the countries with which we manage to establish relations during this time"
Russian National Guard says it destroyed some Ukrainian militants in Kursk Region
The agency said it was tipped off about a group of militants in the forest area near one of the settlements by local residents
Almost 50 flights diverted to alternate airfields as operation of Moscow airports limited
According to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, "three airports of the Moscow Region were temporarily closed"
Attacks with Western weapons on Russia can backfire on NATO — expert
"It may even come to nuclear strikes, but I hope this won't happen," Sergey Karaganov said
Moscow working on response to US sanctions on Russian media — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized the need for a consolidated reaction from the Russian community to what she called unlawful restrictions
Most Russians happy, poll reveals
The data of the daily all-Russian poll VCIOM-Sputnik serves as the foundation for estimating the indices
Scholz says he won’t allow Ukraine to use German weapons for strikes deep inside Russia
According to the chancellor, permission for Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia would be a problem and he won’t allow that
Russia, Turkey disagree on Crimea’s status, Moscow keeps persuading Ankara — Kremlin
"We hope that over time this will allow Ankara to understand us better and to agree with our arguments," Dmitry Peskov explained
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in 24 hours — defense ministry
The Russian Aerospace Forces downed two Su-27 fighter jets of Ukraine’s air forces in 24 hours
Zimbabwe president’s helicopter crashes after takeoff, president was not aboard — TV
The incident occurred on September 15 in the city of Masvingo
Suicide drones Kub destroy Ukrainian MLRS, self-propelled gun, howitzer over weekend
The Kub guided barrage munitions, designed to defeat armored vehicles and enemy manpower, have proven very effective in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
West downplays threats to nuclear plants posed by Ukraine — Rosatom
Alexey Likhachev said Russia would defend its point of view and communicate to the world community "the authors of the real threats to the nuclear power industry"
Situation in US tense ahead of election, Russia does not interfere in it — Kremlin
"The political struggle is escalating, various methods are being used," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Putin to hold meeting on drones in coming days — TV
In the coming days, Putin is also expected to speak with the governors of Russian regions who were elected during the Single Voting Day
Ukrainian missile shot down over Kursk Region
Governor Alexey Smirnov warned people against coming close to and touching the missile fragments and asked them to inform emergencies services about suspicious-looking findings
Bank of Russia considers necessary to additionally toughen monetary conditions
It is necessary to resume the disinflation process, lower inflationary expectations and get inflation back to the 4% target, according to files released by the regulator
BRICS foreign ministers to gather in New York in late September — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Russia and Egypt agree that the country's accession to BRICS in January gave a significant impetus to the partnership between the two nations
Sberbank decides to sell Denizbank because of European sanctions — CEO
The deal is expected to be closed this year
Kazakhstan still ready to act as intermediary in Russia-Ukraine talks — MFA
Kazakhstan considers it necessary to observe the principles of the UN Charter on countries’ territorial integrity, the official noted
Gas reserves in European UGS facilities total around 93%
Total LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in August hit the lowest level since October 2021, though they have returned to growth in September
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Moscow views transfer of Russian aircraft to Ukraine by Portugal as hostile move — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, it is evident that in this way Lisbon "is seeking to faithfully demonstrate its allied zeal and obedient compliance with the trajectory imposed on the Europeans by their handlers from across the ocean"
Russia’s battlegroup West repels 8 counterattacks, inflicting roughly 600 enemy casualties
Units of Russia’s battlegroup Center repelled nine counterattacks and continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses
Plane with 103 Russian POWs lands near Moscow
They were swapped for 103 Ukrainian POWs
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Two more settlements liberated: developments in Russia's Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost over 350 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored fighting vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, three mortars, two multiple rocket launchers, including one US-made M270 MLRS, and eight vehicles
Medvedev says Trump assassination attempt could be orchestrated by Kiev
The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, recruited mercenaries for the Ukrainian army
Suspect in Trump assassination attempt recruited Afghans for Ukraine, Russian MFA says
Maria Zakharova added that US officials "confessed to journalists that, according to regulations, they spend only 10 minutes to check the documents of a potential foreign fighter"
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
UN officials need Russia’s authorization to visit Kursk Region — spokesman
"The short answer from us is, we are ready to do it," Stephane Dujarric said
Rostec ready to scale up AYYA smartphones production — spokesperson
The demand for such devices is now high, the company’s spokesperson said
China’s maritime police send two ships to Russia for joint patrols
"The Sino-Russian drills and joint patrols are not directed against any third sides and have nothing to do with the current international and regional situation," China’s Coast Guard said
Palestine sits as state for first time at 79th session of the UN General Assembly
Palestine will be able to include its representatives in the list of speakers at meetings on Middle East issues, propose amendments and make procedural proposals on behalf of a group of countries
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
New names may emerge in Crocus City Hall terror attack investigation
One of the suspects, Mukhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, "may contact other unidentified co-conspirators in the crime" if he is not placed in pretrial custody
US forces destroy Houthi missile system in Yemen
It was determined this system presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, CENTCOM said
Kiev been pushed by West toward aggression against own population for 8 years — diplomat
According to Oleg Gavrilov, these actions are geared to form a source of threats to Moscow at the Russian borders
Establishing Routh's ties with Kiev should be US secret services’ headache — Kremlin
"In any case, playing with fire has its consequences," Dmitry Peskov said
Governor of Russia’s Kursk region announces evacuation from two districts
According to Alexey Smirnov, regional law enforcement officers, officials and members of the Kursk-based Patriot voluntary public order squad will handle the coordination of the process
FACTBOX: Student stages attack in Russian school
According to the Health Ministry, four people were wounded, namely three teenagers of 13 years and one adult
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace seven times in past day
Apart from that, six violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were reported
Countries need to grasp consequences of hosting US military bases — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited Germany, which portrays itself as a democratic state with a well-developed legal system, as an example
Maduro hopes Venezuela will join BRICS in 2024
He stressed that "BRICS is the future of humanity," pointing at the economic potential of the group and the capabilities of the New BRICS Development Bank
US imposes sanctions against two companies, nine vessels from Russia — Treasury
The Sea River Service Limited Liability Company from the city of Azov and VAFA Wholesale LTD from Astrakhan were blacklisted
