Two people injured in fire in Lugansk People’s Republic village

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Two people were injured as a wildfire affected the village of Valuyskoye in the Lugansk People's Republic , the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said.

"Fire extinguishing in the Stanichno-Lugansk municipal district of the Lugansk People's Republic continues around the clock. According to the updated information, the fire damaged 10 homes in the village of Valuyskoye. Two people were injured," the ministry said.

Strong wildfires are being observed in the LPR, and the situation is complicated by dry and windy weather. The total area covered by wildfires in the region is 3,400 hectares, according to emergency management officials. Wildfires killed four people in the LPR, and injured six others. A state of emergency has been declared in some municipalities, as several dozen homes and hundreds of outbuildings burned down.