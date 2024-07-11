BRICS lawmakers can help establish multipolarity — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes that BRICS lawmakers can help reduce international tensions and establish a multipolar world.

"Parliamentary dialogue now, including within the BRICS, is more important than ever. After all, as representatives of the interests of your peoples, as spokesmen for their political and national will, you are keenly aware of the genuine demands, sentiments and needs of millions - it is no exaggeration to say billions - of people on our planet," he said as he addressed participants of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

He expressed confidence that lawmakers "will make a significant contribution to solving the issues of social and economic development of the BRICS countries, improving the welfare of the peoples and will do everything possible to reduce international tensions, to form a more just, democratic, multipolar and multilateral world order."