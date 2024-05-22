King of Bahrain arrives in Moscow on official visit

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa has arrived in Russia on an official visit, his plane has landed in one of Moscow airports, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the Kremlin press service, on May 23, the king will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders plan to discuss the prospects of "Russia-Bahrain cooperation in trade, the economy, energy and culture." Following the talks, the sides plan to sign joint documents.

In turn, Bahrain’s BNA noted that the king plans to discuss "current regional and international developments, and the results of the 33rd Arab Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain."

Following the visit to Russia, the king of Bahrain plans to visit China for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Russian leader invited the king to visit Moscow during a phone conversation on September 30, 2022. Then the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and recent events in the Middle East and North Africa as well as confirmed their obligations within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement.