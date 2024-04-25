Russia confirms readiness to facilitate Azerbaijani-Armenian border demarcation — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia confirms its readiness to continue providing consultative assistance on the demarcation of the borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of the trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Moscow, Baku and Yerevan, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We confirm our readiness to provide further consultative assistance to the parties on the delimitation on the basis of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," the diplomat said.

She pointed out that the Russian side supports the settlement of all issues, without exception, concerning the delimitation of the state border of the two countries "exclusively by political and diplomatic methods." "We assume that the agreements should be sustainable, balanced and mutually acceptable," Zakharova pointed out. "They should serve as a basis for achieving lasting peace in the region," she stressed.

On Tuesday, the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the erection of the first boundary pillar.