Russia’s top brass reports destroying US-made Hawk air defense system in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a launcher of the US-made MIM-23 Hawk air defense system over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a launcher of the US-made MIM-23 Hawk surface-to-air missile system and an UAV storage facility of the 113th territorial defense brigade and struck enemy manpower and military hardware in 115 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup West takes better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West took better positions and inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army near Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 20 personnel, two motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted casualties on personnel and equipment of two Ukrainian army brigades and improved its tactical position over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their tactical position in active operations and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault and 46th airmobile brigades near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Paraskoviyevka and Ostroye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 500 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

The Ukrainian army sustained roughly 500 casualties in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 500 personnel, three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and three field ammunition depots," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and repulsed nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 25th airborne, 59th motorized infantry, 68th and 71st jaeger, 23rd, 24th, 100th and 115th mechanized brigades near Rozovka, Umanskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Pervomaiskoye, Ocheretino, Netailovo, Berdychi and Semyonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

"The Ukrainian army lost as many as 360 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a US-manufactured 105mm M101 artillery gun," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East improves frontline positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East took better positions and inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 59th motorized infantry, 72nd mechanized and 128th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Staromayorskoye, Vodyanoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 95 personnel, three motor vehicles, a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery gun and a Nota electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian forces strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area where the enemy lost roughly 70 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted damage by firepower on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 121st and 126th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, Berislav and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 70 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two pickup trucks, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, the ministry specified.

Russian air defenses destroy over 100 Ukrainian UAVs in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down more than 100 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, a ballistic missile, six rockets and four smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 104 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, a Tochka-U tactical missile, six rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and of the Olkha multiple launch rocket system and four French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 592 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 22,633 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,824 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,269 multiple rocket launchers, 9,065 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,252 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.