Estonian MFA summons Russian charge d’affaires about PM Kallas being placed on wanted list

VILNIUS, February 14. /TASS/. The Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Charge d’Affaires Lenar Salimullin over the declaration of Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as wanted, the ministry said in a statement.

"MFA Estonia summoned Russia's Charge d’Affaires a.i. (‘ad interim’: serving on a temporary basis - TASS) to explain [the] criminal proceedings against [Estonian Prime Minister] Kaja Kallas and Estonian Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop. We informed the Charge d’Affaires that this decision will not stop us from doing the right thing for Estonia and for Ukraine," reads the text of the statement, as posted on the ministry’s page on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, the Latvian Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires to Latvia Oleg Zykov following the declaration of a number of Latvian government ministers as wanted by the Russian Interior Ministry. As well, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry objected to Russia's announcement that Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys and other politicians had also been placed on the wanted list.

In addition to Kairys, the names of Klaipeda Mayor Arvydas Vaitkus and a number of Lithuanian judges and prosecutors, as well as several former mayors, appeared in the Russian Interior Ministry's database of individuals wanted for criminal offenses, amounting to about 30 people in total. Law enforcement agencies told TASS that a case had been initiated against the Baltic officials implicating them in the destruction and desecration of monuments to fallen Soviet soldiers.