Russia hopes to host another intra-Palestinian meeting in foreseeable future — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia plans to hold another intra-Palestinian meeting on the settlement of the Middle East conflict some time soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We with [scientific head of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies] Vitaly Naumkin and his colleagues hope to hold another intra-Palestinian meeting in the foreseeable future with support from Palestinians themselves and their Arab friends," he said at the 13th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

During his visit to New York in late January, Lavrov met with the UN envoys of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss potential consultations on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement in Moscow.