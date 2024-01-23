Construction of El-Dabaa NPP in Egypt adheres to strict environmental guidelines — Putin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The construction of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt is being built in full compliance with environmental standards, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russian safety standards, all IAEA rules and regulations, and the most stringent environmental requirements are strictly observed," he said, speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony at the fourth power unit of the nuclear power plant. Putin took part in the ceremony via a video linkup.

Putin pointed out that Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom - the recognized leader in the nuclear sphere - is using the most advanced engineering solutions, cost-effective and reliable technologies when constructing the plant.

"Unlike coal and gas power plants, the nuclear power plant will not emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which will certainly have a beneficial effect on the environment and human health," he added.

El-Dabaa is the first nuclear power plant in Egypt to be built by Rosatom in the Matrouh Governorate on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea about 300 kilometers northwest of Cairo. This is Rosatom's first major project in Africa. By 2028, the state corporation will build four units of the plant with VVER-1200 reactors and will supply nuclear fuel throughout the life cycle of the NPP (60 years), as well as provide training, maintenance and repair services for 10 years after the start-up of each unit. The contract also provides for the construction of the first module of dry containerized storage of spent nuclear fuel by 2028. Egypt expects the NPP to reach full capacity by 2030.