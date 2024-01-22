State Duma set to discuss global appeal over Ukraine's attack on civilians

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, is expected to discuss an appeal to the United Nations, international parliamentary organizations and parliaments worldwide following Ukraine’s attacks against civilians in Russia, a senior lawmaker said.

"The Committee on International Affairs suggests this issue be considered at a session on January 23," Leonid Slutsky, the committee’s chairman and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) said.

A market in Donetsk came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops on Sunday. According to head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian troops used 152mm and 155mm artillery systems. As a result, twenty-eight people were killed and many more, including children, were wounded. Shortly after the attack, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk would be discussed at a Russia-requested meeting of the UN Security Council.