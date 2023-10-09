DONETSK, October 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost about 200 troops at the Vremevka bulge in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Monday.

"At the Vremevka bulge, there were several [Ukrainian army] attacks towards Priyutnoye and Staromayorskoye and in the Urozhainoye-Staromayorskoye area. About 200 Ukrainian militants, including three subversive/reconnaissance groups, were destroyed over the past 24 hours. Their remnants were dispersed while the equipment they used for their movements was destroyed," the politician said.

Ukrainian army groups that attempted to advance towards Russian positions were struck by artillery, he said.

The Ukrainian military has been making futile attempts to advance since June 4. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 5 that Kiev had lost over 90,000 troops and more than 550 tanks by that time.