GENICHESK, October 2. /TASS/. A resident of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region died in his own house, which was shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces, the city administration reported on its Telegram channel.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian military fired 20 shells from barrel artillery at Novaya Kakhovka and other settlements of the Kherson Region. Civilian houses and infrastructure were damaged.

"Last night, as a result of another shelling from the right bank [of the Dnieper River], a man born in 1964 died. The man died in his own house, hit by Ukrainian nationalists," the statement said.