State Duma to receive observer status in PARLACEN

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The State Duma Council has approved the decision to sign an agreement with the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) on granting the chamber observer status, the Duma press service reported.

The relevant proposal was discussed at a meeting between the Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, and the head of the association, Amado Cerrudo Acevedo. The meeting was held as part of the first international parliamentary conference entitled Russia - Latin America.