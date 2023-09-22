Lavrov directs Guterres’ attention to unacceptability of double standards in UN documents

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has directed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s attention to unacceptability of applying double standards in US documents regarding various territories, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry following the talks between the parties on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The minister once again stressed the necessity of strict observance of the principles of fairness and centrality set in Article 100 of the UN Charter by the UN leadership and all employees of the global organization without any exceptions," the ministry said. "Lavrov also noted the unacceptability of applying double standards regarding various territories in UN statistics and other documents," the statement reads.