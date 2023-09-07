Another Ukrainian drone shot down in Bryansk Region — defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Another Ukrainian drone was shot down on Thursday in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 7, the Kiev regime’s attempted another terrorist attack on Russia’s territory with the use of a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by air defense systems over the Bryansk Region," it said.

The ministry said earlier that a Ukrainian drone was downed in the Bryansk Region at about 6:30 a.m. Moscow time.