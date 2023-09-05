Lavrov to pay working visit to Bangladesh on September 7-8 — MFA

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will visit Bangladesh on September 7-8, where he will meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Tuesday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to the People's Republic of Bangladesh on September 7-8," the diplomat said. She added that Lavrov's program "includes a meeting with the country’s prime minister, as well as talks with the foreign minister."

"During the upcoming visit, the prospects for further development of bilateral relations will be thoroughly considered and an exchange of views on the most pressing regional and international issues is planned," Zakharova said.